|
Kacey Musgraves Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)
.
Kacey Musgraves Announce North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Kacey Musgraves have announced a North American leg for her Oh, What A World: Tour that she has launched in support of her chart topping album "Golden Hour". The North American leg of the tour will kick off on January 9th in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre and will be concluding on March 21st in Birmingham, AL at the Alabama Theatre.
The North American leg of the tour will kick off on January 9th in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre and will be concluding on March 21st in Birmingham, AL at the Alabama Theatre.