News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018 (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018 was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Classic rock acts The Rolling Stones, The Eagles and Roger Waters placed in the Top 10 of a new mid-year Worldwide Tours Report by live industry magazine Pollstar.

Tracking concert revenue from January 1 to June 30, pop star Ed Sheeran topped the list with earnings of $213.9 million over 52 shows this year, with Bruno Mars a distant second at $113.4 million.

The Rolling Stones' No Filter European tour - which marked the band's first appearances in their native land in five years - made the cut in third place with revenue of 100.3 million.

The Eagles - with new lineup additions Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - land at No. 6 on the Pollstar mid-year chart with sales $84 million; Roger Waters "Us +Them" trek came in at No. 9 with $60.7 million, and U2 rounded out the Top 10 with $59.9 million dollars.

While the Foo Fighters (No. 12 at $53.6 million), Bruce Springsteen (No. 16 with $45.8 million) and Metallica (No. 19 with $40.6 million) were among the rock acts who made the Top 20, it was Springsteen's series, "Springsteen On Broadway", that delivered the highest average ticket price on the list of $508.78 Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Rolling Stones Release Honky Tonk Women Live Video

More Rolling Stones Releases Coming Under Expanded Deal

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set

Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Page Too: Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour- Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates- Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

The Decemberists Release 'Once In My Life' Video

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

- more

Page Too Stories
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.