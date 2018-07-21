Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Tankian posted a lengthy message on Facebook following recent comments from Daron Malakian, who said, "When it comes to making another album, there's just a certain way that System make albums, and there's a bunch of us that want to make an album that way and there is, I guess, one of us that doesn't want to make an album his way. And not everyone is on board with that. That's been the issue.

"I have material for a new System album. Right now, if everyone got together and was ready to play ball, I have an album ready. If it was up to me, System would have never gone on hiatus."

Serj shared the following via his here page under the heading of "Confessions about Soad by Serj Tankian": "We are extremely lucky mofos for our fans to want a record out of our ragtag misfit of a crew after all these years, at times demanding it. This of course has led to numerous rumors about the band and our inability to make a record together coupled with he said/he said excerpts from each of our interviews in the past and present at times by sensationalism seeking media who are in no way, let's say, changing the worrld for the better themselves.

"So I'm going to attempt to clarify things for all of our sake once and for all hopefully without vilifying anyone in the process. It is true that I and only I was responsible for the hiatus Soad took in 2006. Everyone else wanted to continue at the same pace to tour and make records. I didn't. Why? For numerous reasons" Read them - here.