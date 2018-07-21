Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour

The trek will kick off November 29 at the Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, Kansas and run through December 19 with new stops added in Boulder, Seattle, Portland, Beverly Hills, Albuquerque and Dallas.

Emmanuel will be touring in support of his latest album "Accomplice One," which features duets with artists such as Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, and others including Jerry Douglas on "Purple Haze." See the dates - here.