. Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall was a top story on Tuesday: Toto legend Steve Lukather has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography, which will be entitled "The Gospel According To Luke" on September 18th. The book was written by Lukather and author Paul Rees. Luke will also be narrating the audiobook, which will be available via Audible. We were sent the following details:



Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively left a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. The band has sold over 40 million albums and have over half a billion streams worldwide as of 2018. They continue to be a worldwide arena draw staging standing-room-only events across the globe. They are pop culture, and are one of the few '70s bands to have endured the changing trends and styles.



