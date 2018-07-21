|
Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall (Week in Review)
.
Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall was a top story on Tuesday: Toto legend Steve Lukather has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography, which will be entitled "The Gospel According To Luke" on September 18th. The book was written by Lukather and author Paul Rees. Luke will also be narrating the audiobook, which will be available via Audible. We were sent the following details:
