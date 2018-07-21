Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

The band will be launching the tour in support of their new album "Erase Me" and the trek will be kicking off on November 2nd in Nashville and wrapping up on December 14th in 14 Tampa.

Chris Dudley had this to say, "We're dang excited to finally announce the Erase Me U.S tour. We're bringing along Dance Gavin Dance, a special guest that we think people are going to be pretty pumped on (patience!), and The Plot In You." See the dates - here.