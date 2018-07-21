|
Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Underoath have announced that they will hitting the road for a North American headline tour this fall that will feature support from Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot In You and an as yet to be revealed third band. The band will be launching the tour in support of their new album "Erase Me" and the trek will be kicking off on November 2nd in Nashville and wrapping up on December 14th in 14 Tampa. Chris Dudley had this to say, "We're dang excited to finally announce the Erase Me U.S tour. We're bringing along Dance Gavin Dance, a special guest that we think people are going to be pretty pumped on (patience!), and The Plot In You." See the dates - here.
