Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray

Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray was a top story on Wednesday: Eagle Vision have announced that they will be releasing Joni Mitchell Both Sides Now: Live At The Isle of Wight Festival on Blu-ray and Digital Video on September 14th. We were sent the following details: Joni Mitchell is a unique creative force, a female troubadour who has led the way for countless female artists with an enduring legacy of musical sophistication. She has been named "one of the greatest songwriters ever…" by Rolling Stone magazine and is a 9-time Grammy Award winner. In 1970, the Isle of Wight Festival was one of the largest musical events of its time. Bigger than Woodstock, and controversial from the get-go, hundreds of thousands of people descended on the island. Many of those without tickets set up camp on a hill overlooking the festival site, opposing the consumerism of the event and intent on "taking the music back" by any means necessary. It was a celebration of hippy counter culture gone awry, and in Joni's words "they fed me to the beast."



