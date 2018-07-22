News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour (Week in Review)

.
John Lodge

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour was a top story on Wednesday: The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has announced that he will be hitting the road for a U.S. solo tour called "The Moody Blues' John Lodge: The 10,000 Light Years Tour".

Lodge will be launching the trek in support of his 2017 "Live from Birmingham" album. The tour will be kicking off on October 12th in Nashville and wrap October 23, in Arlington, MA.

He had this to say, "'Music is my life and I can't wait to get on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band… the venues are smaller and more intimate, but I love live concerts 'have bass will travel' that's the gypsy in me." Read more - here.

More John Lodge News

