The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album (Week in Review)

. The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album was a top story on Wednesday: (Fear) The View frontman Kyle Falconer will release his debut solo album 'No Thank You' on July 27th on Riverman Records and is streaming the lead single "Poor" online. The song can be streamed here and we were sent the following details about the new record: A raw and brutally honest collection of songs, much of 'No Thank You' finds Falconer exploring a tumultuous time in his life. The majority of the songs cover a period which commenced when he entered rehab in the summer of 2016, right through to the present day where he's now embracing a new life and outlook as a father.



After completing his time in rehab in Thailand, Falconer returned home to Scotland with the idea of making his debut solo album. With a handful of new songs already written ('Poor Me' and 'The Therapist'), he also discovered that songs he'd previously penned felt relevant to his new situation. Read more - here. Fear submitted this story.

