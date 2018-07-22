Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan

The Japanese Red Cross Society also began accepting donations for the "July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief Fund" on July 10th. Yoshiki sent the following message via social media:

"I just saw the news in the U.S. and I pray for those who passed away. I truly hope the damage caused by heavy rain will not spread any more." Fans can also donate to the Japanese Red Cross Society July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief - here.

