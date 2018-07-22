Haney shared the following via Instagram, "It has taken me a while to reach out and thank everyone for all of their love and support.. for just thinking of me.. means the world.. my apologies for being so tardy.. Thank you all

"I wish I could put into words what Dime and Vinnie mean to me.. but the emotions are so much more powerful than anything that I could ever say... I love you two so differently but yet both so dearly.. you both carried me through your lives and gave me your all.. I will always love you both and I will always fly your flag strong and proud.. Darrell has always been my heart through thick and thin even when I didn't know, even when I made mistakes, he forgave me 100%.. Vinnie has always been my "big bro Riggs" for 43 yrs. through thick and thin even when I wasn't sure.. and to know in the end here in this world, that Riggs still felt the same..

"The last time we saw each other in Tampa, back in April, I told you that I knew you loved me because Darrell loved me, but that sometimes you just loved me" You gave me a big ol' Vinnie Paul style hug and said "your right.. I do love you" We hugged again.. I can never thank you two enough for the beautiful life you both have given me.. and still made sure to give me.. I miss you so.. My Abbott brothers.. Always Stronger Than All" - here.