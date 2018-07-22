News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Following the recent release of a preview clip for their upcoming biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", Queen are now streaming the full video trailer ahead of the film's November 2 arrival in cinemas worldwide.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the project stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows Queen from their creation in 1970 - when the singer teamed up with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor - to the band's iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid.

"Much more than a documentary of someone's life, it's a piece of pure art, chiselled out of solid rock," says May. "It speaks of families and relationships and hopes and dreams, and heartache and disappointment, and ultimately of victory and fulfilment, in a way that everyone can connect to. It hasn't been an easy journey - but all the most worthwhile journeys are like that! Rami and Lucy and the boys give monumental performances - more than worthy of the originals!!"

"This film has been 8 years in the making but I truly believe that it's been worth it because I'm so proud of what we've accomplished," explains producer Graham King. "The movie is a true celebration of Queen's music and a tribute to one of the greatest frontmen of all time: Freddie Mercury. Breaking through stereotypes and expectations, Freddie dared to change everything - believing in himself and his music.

"He and the band reached unparalleled success and Freddie became one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet, cementing a legacy that continues to this very day. Their music is played in sports arenas, countless films and commercials, and is heard reverberating around nearly every local bar and pub around the world. They inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers. And behind the music was a man who simply connected with people in a way only a handful of performers have ever done."

Mercury passed away in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS; while bassist John Deacon retired from the music industry in 1997, May and Taylor have continued the Queen legacy with live performances, including tours in recent years with American vocalist Adam Lambert. Watch the trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Page Too: Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour- Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates- Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

The Decemberists Release 'Once In My Life' Video

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

- more

Page Too Stories
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.