The Guess Who Announce New Album and Release First Video

The band is previewing the release by unleashing the album's first single and video called "'Playin' on the Radio'. The track features special appearances from Tommy Shaw (Styx) on vocals, Brent Fitz (Slash, Gene Simmons) percussion, Jim Kale (Guess Who founding member) and Michael Devin (Whitesnake).

The video, which was directed by Nigel Dick and shot in Las Vegas, can be streamed here. He had this to say about the clip, "I love what I do, and I love trains and I love rock n' roll. So, I was honored to be asked to shoot The Guess Who. And when they told me they were available for a day in Vegas and by chance I stumbled on this wonderful rail-yard full of old engines just up the road from the strip - I was in heaven - and up to my axles in dust! It was a perfect day." Read more - here.