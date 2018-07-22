|
Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert (Week in Review)
.
Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Two legendary rock stars shared the stage this week. Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance during Billy Joel's 100th concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 18.
Springsteen, who hit the stage mid-way through the singer's 26-song set, congratulated his friend on the milestone event before they launched into a pair of classics from the New Jersey rocker's breakthrough album, "Born To Run", including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and the project's iconic title track.
Joel has played sold-monthly shows at the New York venue since he began the first and only arena-sized residency in music history there in 2014. "There were 100 shows' worth of memories at Billy's unprecedented 100th show at The Garden -including a special appearance by Bruce Springsteen!," posted Joel on his social media sites. "Thanks to all the fans who shared this magical night with us." Watch video of both song performances - here.
