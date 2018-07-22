|
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour (Week in Review)
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour was a top story on Friday: (Scoop) Dead & Company have just two more shows for their 2018 Summer Tour which has been ranked 12 on Pollstar's 2018 Mid-Year Top 10 North American Tours chart. We were sent these highlights from the trek so far. Select milestones of the 2018 Summer Tour include: * two nights at New York's Citi Field (June 15 & June 16), the fourth and fifth concerts for the band in New York in about a year (Dead & Company performed at Madison Square Garden on November 12 & November 14, 2017 and at Citi Field on June 24, 2017); * The grand re-opening of the historic Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin with two nights (June 22 & June 23), which were the third and fourth concerts for the band in the Chicago area in a year (Dead & Company broke the concert attendance record at Wrigley Field on June 30, 2017, and July 1, 2017); Read more - here.
