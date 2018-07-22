|
Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo' (Week in Review)
Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo' was a top story on Friday: Atlanta rockers Eris have released a brand new self-directed music video for their cover of the Linkin Park hit single, "Lost in the Echo," which can be streamed online. The group had the following to say about the song in the video announcement "Eris will mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people. "For us, it's a new beginning. An unfiltered look at the ever changing world we live in. The good, the bad, the happy, the sad, the beginning, the end. " Watch the video - here.
