Latin rock pioneer Jorge Santana's musical journey began right after high school, when he joined the popular San Francisco nine-piece, horn-driven band, The Malibus. The Malibus added the 17-year-old guitarist and morphed into Malo by 1971. Their self-titled debut album was issued in 1972, yielding the Top Twenty hit "Sauvecito."



Malo continued to evolve over the course of four albums for Warner Bros. with a changing cast of members, including keyboardist Richard Kermode (formerly of Janis Joplin's Kozmic Blues Band), singer/founders Arcelio Garcia and Richard Bean, and three members of the band Naked Lunch, among others. After Malo's fourth Warner Bros. album, Ascención, was released, Santana performed with the Fania All-Stars at Madison Square Garden, then appeared on their 1974 album Latin-Soul-Rock. After that he took a break. Read more - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.