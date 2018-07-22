|
Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue (Week in Review)
Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue was a top story on Friday: (Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced that they will be releasing Jorge Santana's "Love The Way: The Solo '70s Recordings" on September 14th, which combines two remastered albums, Jorge Santana and It's All About Love, with liner notes by Bill Kopp and new interviews with Santana Latin rock pioneer Jorge Santana's musical journey began right after high school, when he joined the popular San Francisco nine-piece, horn-driven band, The Malibus. The Malibus added the 17-year-old guitarist and morphed into Malo by 1971. Their self-titled debut album was issued in 1972, yielding the Top Twenty hit "Sauvecito."
