Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst' (Week in Review)
Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst' was a top story on Friday: (Freeman) Onkel Tom has announced will be releasing a new double album called "Bier Ernst." The 21-track effort will be split in the respective Bier and Ernst part and will be hitting stores on Septmber 21st. We were sent the following details: The album will be out on September 28, 2018 and consists of 21(!) tracks on two CDs, titled - in accordance with their lyrical content - respectively Bier and Ernst. "Naturally it will also feature the new hit single, which will be supported by a very elaborate video clip. Get ready to be surprised! But don't worry: the twelve songs on the Bier CD celebrate life, having a good time and sophisticated drinking. Our fans can rest assured that we're as thirsty as ever and that we will quench that thirst with them at our shows." Read more - here.
