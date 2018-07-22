Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst' (Week in Review)

. Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst' was a top story on Friday: (Freeman) Onkel Tom has announced will be releasing a new double album called "Bier Ernst." The 21-track effort will be split in the respective Bier and Ernst part and will be hitting stores on Septmber 21st. We were sent the following details: The album will be out on September 28, 2018 and consists of 21(!) tracks on two CDs, titled - in accordance with their lyrical content - respectively Bier and Ernst.



Onkel Tom a.k.a. Tom Angelripper (Sodom) reveals what his fans can look forward to: "The title track of our recent EP and eight additional numbers on the Ernst CD present the band from a slightly different perspective. They're songs full of passion for music, but of course also full of anger about people's indifference that's bound to destroy the world. "Naturally it will also feature the new hit single, which will be supported by a very elaborate video clip. Get ready to be surprised! But don't worry: the twelve songs on the Bier CD celebrate life, having a good time and sophisticated drinking. Our fans can rest assured that we're as thirsty as ever and that we will quench that thirst with them at our shows." Read more - here. Freeman submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission. Onkel Tom Music and more Onkel Tom T-shirts and Posters More Onkel Tom News Share this article



Related Stories



Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'