Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

The new studio effort will be the band's first release since the death of Piotr Grudzi?ski in 2016. Mariusz Duda had the following to say about the forthcoming record:

"I'd been thinking about exploring 'post-apocalyptic' regions for a long time. I read books, watched films, played video games, all connected by stories about an attempt to survive in a world that had just ended. But writing such a story myself didn't make much sense until now." Read more - here.