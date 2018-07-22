|
Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland' (Week in Review)
Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland' was a top story on Friday: Riverside have announced that they will be releasing their new concept album which will be called "Wasteland" and is scheduled to hit stores on September 28th. The new studio effort will be the band's first release since the death of Piotr Grudzi?ski in 2016. Mariusz Duda had the following to say about the forthcoming record: "I'd been thinking about exploring 'post-apocalyptic' regions for a long time. I read books, watched films, played video games, all connected by stories about an attempt to survive in a world that had just ended. But writing such a story myself didn't make much sense until now." Read more - here.
