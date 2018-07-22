Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead was a top story on Friday: QUOR recently released an animated video for their track "Raising The Dead," off of their new EP, "The Way We Are." To celebrate we asked singer and guitarist Brian Corn to tell us about the song. Here is the story: The song Raising The Dead was inspired on a walk through a shallow burial ground in Ireland. There was an impact left from the image of the bones laying under the rock patches covering the graves. It made me wonder what those old bones might want to say to us from the grave. How would they view their own actions in life differently now? How would they advise the living to live? I think the bones would have a different view on life now that they are no longer living. There is an underlying concept of the ancestors teaching us as children, the future of our kind, to make more meaningful choices in our short time. The hope that we might learn much faster what's really important. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! More QUOR News Share this article



