alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album (Week in Review)

alt-J

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album was a top story on Friday: (BH) alt-J announces that they will be releasing a new album called "REDUXER", which is a set of 11 reinterpretations of songs from the band's third album, RELAXER, reimagined by a variety of hip hop artists and producers. REDUXER will be available September 28 on Canvasback/Atlantic and can be preordered now on limited white vinyl and CD.

REDUXER was hinted at last month when Pusha T and Twin Shadow joined alt-J for a performance of "In Cold Blood" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, simultaneously releasing the studio version of the collaboration. "It's no secret that we love and are influenced by hip-hop, and it's always been a dream of ours to work with hip-hop artists in reimagining our music," the band explained.

"With REDUXER that dream has come true. We couldn't be happier with the results. This album is truly global, featuring rappers and producers from all over the world. After a very long time in the making, we are stoked to share it with you all." Read more - here.

BH submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

