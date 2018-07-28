Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour

Frontman M. Shadows lost his voice due to an illness and that has forced the band to pull the plug on the live dates. They put out the following statement, "There is no good way to start out a note containing bad news but here it is. After Europe I came down with a terrible viral infection that rendered me voiceless. I tried my best to take care of the situation with voice rest, medication and doctor visits but my voice was only getting worse.

"After a week of steroids the swelling went down enough to see the cause of the problem. A blood blister has formed on my vocal folds and is preventing them from vibrating properly. In short, I can't sing anything at the moment and the more I attempt to the more damage is being done. Luckily, as of now the doctors feel that 3 months of no singing and voice rest should get my chords back on track." Read more - here.