Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51 was a top story on Monday: Metalocalypse director John Schnepp died this past Thursday July 19th following a massive stroke that led him to be put on life support since July 12th. He was 51. His fiance Holly Payne broke the sad news to fans with the following, "It is with a broken hear that the Schnepp family and I must announce the passing of our beloved Jon Schnepp, who died peacefully on July 19, 2018. "Jon ultimately succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke. He had a blood clot removed from his left carotid artery, but the bleeding could not be stopped. Irreparable and catastrophic damage was caused to both hemispheres and all brain activity ceased. His sister Deborah and I had to make the difficult decision to take him off life support. There was no possible way for him to recover. Please understand." Read more - here.



