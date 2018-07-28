Opeth Making Progress On Next Studio Album

Akesson spoke with Face Culture via Metal Hammer about the new album which the band hopes to record early next year. He said, "We're very much into demoing.

I've recorded a lot of solos so far and Mikael Akerfeldt has already written 12 songs for the new album, so we have more than enough material for an album. But I think we will at least try to finish 15 songs. Hopefully we'll work on song ideas very soon."

Akesson says they hope to release the record in the first quarter of 2019 and adds: "Compared to the last three albums, I would say this album is more complex, more energetic and I think it's gonna be something." - here.