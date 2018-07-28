|
AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer (Week in Review)
.
AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) AC/DC's 1980 classic, "Hells Bells", is featured in the trailer for the upcoming World War II horror movie, "Overlord." Produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber and directed by Julius Avery ("Son Of A Gun"), "Overlord" stars Jovan Adepo, Jacob Anderson and Wyatt Russell, among others. Set to arrive in theaters on November 9, the film sees a group of American paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines during the summer 1944 Battle Of Normandy - codenamed Operation Overlord - as part of the Allied invasion of German-occupied Western Europe. As the soldiers approach their target on the eve of D-Day, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. Watch the trailer - here.
Set to arrive in theaters on November 9, the film sees a group of American paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines during the summer 1944 Battle Of Normandy - codenamed Operation Overlord - as part of the Allied invasion of German-occupied Western Europe.
As the soldiers approach their target on the eve of D-Day, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. Watch the trailer - here.