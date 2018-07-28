Their 2011 debut "Moments From Ephemeral City" and 2013 sophomore album "The Tide, The Thief & River's End" are being reissued "as gatefold 180g black 2LP including the album on CD", according to the band.

Singer Jim Grey had this to say, "People have been asking after vinyl versions of our first two albums for years now, so we're excited that it's finally happening right in time for our headline tour of Europe. It'll be a little blast from the past for us personally - can't wait to crack open one of these babies!" - here.