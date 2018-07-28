Dropdead Singer Bob Otis Serious Hurt In Motorcycle Accident (Week in Review)

Dropdead Singer Bob Otis Serious Hurt In Motorcycle Accident was a top story on Tuesday: A GoFundMe campaign for Dropdead singer Bob Otis has surpassed $8000 during its first day to raise funds for the frontman's medical treatment following a motorcycle accident last week. The crowdfunding page offered the following details, "Wednesday July 18th, Bob Otis, vocalist for Dropdead crashed while riding his motorcycle with his girlfriend and Lolita Black bandmate Kaleigh in Providence. While driving by the Olneyville car wash in Providence RI, he attempted braking to slow down, not realizing the street in front of the car wash was coated with not just oil drips from cars, but a sheen of detergent from the cars leaving the car wash. He wiped out and rolled 25 feet down the road. "He was admitted to RI Hospital Trauma ICU with 6 broken ribs, along with multiple lacerations, bruises and road rash in a bunch of places. Fortunately he was wearing his helmet." Read more - here.



