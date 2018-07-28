|
Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall (Week in Review)
Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall was a top story on Tuesday: In This Moment and Halestorm have announced that they have added a third leg this fall to their current North American tour that also features New Years Day. The new leg is set to kick off on November 16th in Norfolk, VA at the Constant Convocation Center and will wrap up on December 16th in St. Petersburg, FL at the Mahaffey Theater.
