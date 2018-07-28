News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton (Week in Review)

.
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Judas Priest are premiering a video for "No Surrender", a track from their latest album "Firepower." The clip sees the veteran UK metal band performing the song in a rehearsal space, where they are joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton, who retired from the road this spring due to health issues from a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

"'No Surrender' captures the true metal fighting spirit and metalheads around the world find a united voice within the message of this song," says the group. "When you honestly believe in yourself and live your life the way you have the right to with no surrender, then nothing will ever stop you from living your dream."

Tipton - who hand-picked "Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap to take over his guitar duties on the road - and Judas Priest have been using the song's inspirational message as part of a fund-raising initiative for the newly-launched Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Judas Priest News

