|
Rod Stewart Streams New Song and Announces Albums (Week in Review)
.
Rod Stewart Streams New Song and Announces Albums was a top story on Tuesday: Rod Stewart has revealed a brand new song called "Didn't I". The track is the lead single from the music icon's forthcoming studio album "Blood Red Roses". The new album, Stewart's 30th studio effort, is set to be released on September 28th and is described in the announcement as a deeply personal collection of ten original songs and three covers. The new track's theme is written from a parent's perspective of the damage that drugs can do. Rod had this to say, "I always think I make albums for a few friends and this record has that intimacy. Sincerity and honesty go a long way in life and the same is true in songwriting." Listen to the new song - here.
The new album, Stewart's 30th studio effort, is set to be released on September 28th and is described in the announcement as a deeply personal collection of ten original songs and three covers.
The new track's theme is written from a parent's perspective of the damage that drugs can do. Rod had this to say, "I always think I make albums for a few friends and this record has that intimacy. Sincerity and honesty go a long way in life and the same is true in songwriting." Listen to the new song - here.