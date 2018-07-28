News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more (Week in Review)

.
Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more was a top story on Tuesday: The Smashing Pumpkins were joined by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to perform a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic during the Nashville stop of their reunion tour this past Friday. Watch it here.

Arctic Monkeys have released a video for the title track to their latest album and new single "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino". The band shot the video in Reno area with directors Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown. Watch it here

Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley revealed that he unwittingly helped save a woman's life at a recent concert. He said, "A lady came up to me and said 'I saw you guys a little bit ago, and you spit beer in the air, and I was in front and some got in my eye.' I apologized. Said our shows get wacky, never know what's gonna happen. I was probably just trying to mimic someone way cooler than me... She said the next day it was still bothering her. And she thought her eye was infected so she went to the doctor. I apologized 10 more times. Braced myself for a lawsuit... So she went to the doctor. They did tests. Doctor said she didn't have an eye infection, she had a brain tumor, but they caught it early enough to perform surgery and remove it... She said it never would have gotten caught had she not gone in. She then thanked me for saving her life. Point being... if you come to an ETID show, it could save your life."

Bon Jovi have released an official live video of their performance of "Livin' On A Prayer" at the Philadelphia, PA stop of their This House Is Not For Sale tour. Watch it here.

Original Great White vocalist Jack Russell has called his former band's firing of singer Terry Ilous' "deceitful". Jack writes, "Hello my friends, I just wanted to express my condolences to Terry Ilous for the deceitful way my X band members dealt with the situation of his termination; kind of reminds me of something else, huh? In the last few months Terry and I have gotten to know each other through LinkedIn, have become what I would say friends. As far as I'm concerned, he's a great guy and he had an opportunity and he took it. The fact is it was my fault that it all happened to begin with. I was unreliable, unhealthy and my addiction ruled my world. I wouldn't have wanted to play with me either if I were them. The only thing I was very upset about was the way they went about it. But at least Terry got an e-mail where I received nothing, not even a phone call or a return message. But this is not about me, this is about Terry. I'm sure he will find his way to a better place as he is a great singer and has a lot of talent and I have a lot of respect for him. I wish him well and I hope you will all support him in his future efforts. God bless you all, and as always keep the rock alive! It's up to you. All my love." Read Terry's statement about the firing here.

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess shared a special video clip with fans. He wrote, "Saturday night before my practice session I did this short improv. In it you will find deep secrets revealed." Watch it here. - here.

Smashing Pumpkins Music and more

Smashing Pumpkins T-shirts and Posters

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics'

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Have 2 New EPs Coming

Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates To Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Talks Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour

New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video

Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video

The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video

Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.