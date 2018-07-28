The audio version entered the Billboard Classical Albums chart at #5, the Classical Crossover Albums chart at #5, and the Rock Albums chart at #49. The video version entered the Music Video Sales chart at #8, and the Top DVD Music Videos chart at #6. It jumped to #2 in its second week on the Top DVD Music Video chart.

"I've gotten used to being part of the Classic Rock family of bands," explains Shaw, "but the news of debuting at #5 on the 'Classical Albums' chart is something I never anticipated! It was a magical evening of music I'll never forget. Sing For The Day! is a retrospective look at some of my favorite songs I've written and co-written, performed with Contemporary Youth Orchestra, now remixed in glorious 5.1, and it takes them all to a higher place I'd never imagined. It was truly a night to remember." Read more - here.

Skye submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.