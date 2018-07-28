News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record was a top story on Wednesday: Guns N' Roses have reported broken an attendance record set by Metallica during the latest stop of their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

The reunited band, featuring original members frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan played to a record crowd at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday night.

The band drew in 64,289 people to the venue for the show which broke the record that was previously set by their former tourmates Metallica of 63,036 people, according to - IQ Magazine.

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

