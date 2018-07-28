News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

.
Halestorm

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb' was a top story on Wednesday: Halestorm are stream their brand new single "Do Not Disturb." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Vicious", which will be hitting stores this Friday, July 27th.

Lzzy Hale spoke with the station Razor 94.7 about the new album and had this to say, "Everybody's firing on all cylinders. It feels like we're back in our parents' basement trying to hash it out. There's four sides to Halestorm - it's not just about me being the singer and whoever playing in the background.

"I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We're all doing things that we've always been able to show during our live show, but now we're finally capturing it." Listen to the new song - here.

More Halestorm News

