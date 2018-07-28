King 810 Address Lineup Shake Up And Future Plans

The group released the following statement, "We regret to inform y'all we cannot make the upcoming Cane Hill tour. We had every intention on appearing but have encountered compounding obstacles since confirming.

"We apologies to our fans and we will make this up to you in the future. Instead of posting and leaving it at that I'd like to try and answer whatever questions y'all may have."

Gunn then went on to answer some fans questions via Social media. He said (via Metal Hammer,) "We will probably have touring members in the future to fill the spots for the live show for sure. The past few times we couldn't lock one in in time. But, to be honest, it isn't black and white. Firstly when we go into the studio we want to make the best song we can.

"We have sounds, instruments, noises that aren't even playable by people live so you automatically sacrifice that stuff to leaving it out or having a live programmer which we use."

He then added, "Secondly most of these 'bands' on this scene play to tracks and have someone up there pantomiming like they're playing. We don't do that because we don't lie to people." - here.