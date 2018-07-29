L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The group is rounded out by guitarist/vocalist Kent Holmes, bassist Robert Cripps and vocalist/drummer Charlie Nice. The Brutalists' music is a mix of their influences - the dirty, leering blues of pub rock and R&B, the urgency of street punk and the synthesized dance ennui of post-punk, seasoned with bits of ska and reggae. They perform regularly in downtown Los Angeles and throughout California.

The Brutalists signed to Cleopatra Records in November 2017 and will have their self-titled debut album released on August 31, 2018. It will be available on both CD and all streaming platforms, and in a special limited edition vinyl pressing with silk-screened jacket. - here.

