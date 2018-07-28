Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

The two-week, 8-show run - which will open in Atlanta, GA on September 21 and includes an appearance at Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond Festival - arrives in sync with the September 7 release of the rocker's eleventh studio record, which once again sees him playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

The set has been previewed with "It's Enough" and the follow-up tune, "Low", which features an appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible."



The pair had worked together on the tune, "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" - which was released after Jackson's death in 2009; Kravitz used some ad-libs from their studio time together and incorporated them into "Low."



"A lot of people say: 'Oh, you're doing that Michael Jackson impersonation,'" admits Kravitz. "No, that's him." See the dates - here.