Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour (Week in Review)
Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has announced dates for a fall US tour to launch his forthcoming album, "Raise Vibration." The rocker is currently winding down a summer European trek that will wrap up in Colmar, France on July 30. The two-week, 8-show run - which will open in Atlanta, GA on September 21 and includes an appearance at Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond Festival - arrives in sync with the September 7 release of the rocker's eleventh studio record, which once again sees him playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross. The set has been previewed with "It's Enough" and the follow-up tune, "Low", which features an appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible."
