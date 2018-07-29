|
Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend (Week in Review)
Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend was a top story on Wednesday: Nonpoint are set to release their new album titled X and pronounced "Ten," on August 24 via Spinefarm Records and will be teaming up with their labelmates He Is Legend For a U.S. tour. The tour is scheduled to begin on August 21 in Lexington, KY and will run through September 19 in Nashville, TN. Letters From the Fire also appear on the trek.
