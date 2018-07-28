|
Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options was a top story on Wednesday: Charlie Korman tells us the story behind his new single, "Options," a track that comes from his latest EP, "Hardly Understood," which was released in May. Here is the story: "Options" started when I realized what I had wasn't exactly what I thought. It was a relationship that showed me that I was unappreciated. It was me understanding the fact that even though someone says they love you, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will give you their all. When I saw that, right away I realized that if someone does not accept me and love me for who I am or who I was, they don't deserve me. So, I wrote the songs and created it not necessarily to scare away what I had, but to show what I had. That if I'm not accepted or appreciated by anyone, I will walk away. I in no way mean to say that I did not appreciate this person. I never meant to disrespect. I just want to show that you can hang a noose around someone who doesn't want it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP - right here!
