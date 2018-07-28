News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options (Week in Review)

.
Charlie Korman

Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options was a top story on Wednesday: Charlie Korman tells us the story behind his new single, "Options," a track that comes from his latest EP, "Hardly Understood," which was released in May. Here is the story:

"Options" started when I realized what I had wasn't exactly what I thought. It was a relationship that showed me that I was unappreciated. It was me understanding the fact that even though someone says they love you, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will give you their all. When I saw that, right away I realized that if someone does not accept me and love me for who I am or who I was, they don't deserve me. So, I wrote the songs and created it not necessarily to scare away what I had, but to show what I had. That if I'm not accepted or appreciated by anyone, I will walk away. I in no way mean to say that I did not appreciate this person. I never meant to disrespect. I just want to show that you can hang a noose around someone who doesn't want it.

When I realized things were going sideways, I had no control of the matter at all. I did nothing but try to take control of it, which only led me to understand more of the fact that I had zero control, if not almost negative. I did nothing but try my hardest. I would've given my heart to this person if they needed it. They already had it, yet they didn't respect it in a manner to do so when in love. As much as it hurt me to say it, I finally had to understand, to say something about it. Let this person know. You're hurting me, you're breaking my heart, and if you continue to do so, I will not have a choice to say goodbye. As we've have both seen, I have options.

This song isn't just something I wrote. It's something I felt.

I never meant to hurt this person. I gave it my all. The word "love" was hard enough for me to say, let alone feel. When I finally found it, it was beautiful, but when it led to pain, I realized it was time for me to understand a reality instead of the honeymoon phase.

When I realized just how off I had it, how simply confused I really was, I realized this was dangerous. I meant nothing but happiness to show in this person's eyes. I was showing something different, which leads back to the meaning of this song itself. Options. As much as I hate to say it, we all have options in every aspect of life - relationships, business, life itself. We all have options.

I simply meant to open her eyes, but it didn't turn out that way. It turned into a song, is all she saw, which led to a memory, which is all it left me with.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP - right here!

