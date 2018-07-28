Skyharbor Release 'Dissent' Video (Week in Review)

Skyharbor Release 'Dissent' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Skyharbor have released a brand new video for their track "Dissent". The song comes from their band's forthcoming album "Sunshine Dust", which will be released on September 7th. Eric Emery had this to say about the song, "Dissent is a really interesting track for us. It's sort of a throwback to all of our metal influences from our youth blended with the skyharbor sound. It's a bit of an outlier on the record stylistically, but it has definitely turned into one of our favorite songs." Keshav Dhar added this about the album, "It's taken almost four years and it's been a real labor of love. but we're thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans. We're incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound." Watch the video - here.



