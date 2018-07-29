News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits (Week in Review)

.
Offspring

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits was a top story on Wednesday: The Offspring and 311 are celebrating the kick off of their North American coheadlining Never-Ending Summer Tour by doing special covers of the other band's signature hits.

311 recorded a rocking reggae-infused cover of The Offspring classic "Self Esteem," ( here) while The Offspring injected their signature punk rock energy into a cover of 311 smash "Down." (listen here)

Nick Hexum of 311 had this to say, "'Self Esteem' is my favorite Offspring song. It's a great melody, and the lyrics really tell a story. I like when a singer is vulnerable and doesn't try to act all cool. We've all been in relationships we know we shouldn't be in, so most people can relate. Our first version was more reggae, but we realized that it needed to rock-like the original. We revved it up to be rocking riffs with reggae rhythms. I guess we '311-ized' it. It was a lot of fun. SA kicked ass on this one. The vocal requires a lot of range and he really belted it out. We had to work hard to live up to Offspring's killer cover of 'Down'! I love the way they reimagined it. It kicks ass! I'm glad they really took liberties instead of being faithful to the original roadmap. I love the punk parts and hearing Dexter do SA's raps. Nice job dudes!"

Offspring guitarist Noodles added, "We've always been big fans of the song 'Down'. Parts of the song sound really heavy and almost dark, but it also has a very uplifting message. We knew we'd never be able to groove it the way 311 do so we tried to punk it up a little. We tried to do a Ramones-like version to serve as a companion piece to the Clash-iness of theirs. I don't know if we did it justice but it sure was fun to play and sing." Noodles added, "Wow! Way cool," in response to 311's take on 'Self Esteem'. "The guitars sound great and that bass is certainly in your face. I think what ultimately makes this version great is the way Nick and SA split the vocals and play off of each other. SA taking the high parts while Nick slides in effortlessly beneath him is a perfect example of how harmonies are supposed to work. Nailed it!" See the tour dates - here.

Offspring Music and more

Offspring T-shirts and Posters

More Offspring News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

Five Finger Death Punch Release Video For Offspring Cover

The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.

The Offspring And Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Tour

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour

New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video

Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video

The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video

Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.