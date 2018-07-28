News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released (Week in Review)

.
Mick Blankenship

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released was a top story on Wednesday: The late Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell have received a special tribute in the form of a cover of the Pantera classic "Becoming" from Mick Blankenship.

The hard rock musician created the tribute as the follow up to his debut solo album "Crown Of Apathy", which was coproduced by Disturbed's John Moyer and features a guest appearance from Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

Blankenship played all of the instruments on the new Pantera cover and explained how he picked the track to record "The drums in this song are just HUGE! and so nasty lol! That damn kick pattern was stuck in my head for years. I used to get in trouble for tapping it out on my desk in school. Lyrically, I see it as a bit abrasive but at the same time I think it's about Phil Anselmo's perspective. Whatever his tribulation at the time I think over all it's about rising above your struggle and what people think you should be. Phil was never shy about telling how he felt. That's a good thing!"

He also had this to say about the late Pantera legends "Vinnie and Dimebag remind me a lot of the chemistry I had with my brother. Just like Eddie and Alex Van Halen, it's a chemistry that can only be created by brothers. They were so off the grid of the mainstream and stood so tall on their own with their writing. No one could touch them. They were so tight and just bad ass! I wanted that! I wanted to be that huge while spitting in the face of conformity!" Stream the cover - here.

More Mick Blankenship News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Page Too Week In Review Part I

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour

New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video

Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video

The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video

Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.