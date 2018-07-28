|
Why Ozzy Osbourne Launched Battle Against Concert Giant (Week in Review)
.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Launched Battle Against Concert Giant was a top story on Wednesday: Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon was recently profiled Variety's Music Mogul of the Year special and in the feature explained by they launched a legal battle against concert promoter AEG. She says that they took the action after the promotion company allegedly would not agree to book O2 Arena in London for Ozzy's farewell tour unless he also agreed to play the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Share said, "There is no other 20,000-seater in London, so we want to play it. But some little dweeb behind a desk is going, 'No! You have to play this building if you play that building.'" "I don't honestly know [if we'll win]. I don't care. You know what it is? 'F- you! These artists are people. This is their life.'" - here.
She says that they took the action after the promotion company allegedly would not agree to book O2 Arena in London for Ozzy's farewell tour unless he also agreed to play the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Share said, "There is no other 20,000-seater in London, so we want to play it. But some little dweeb behind a desk is going, 'No! You have to play this building if you play that building.'"
"I don't honestly know [if we'll win]. I don't care. You know what it is? 'F- you! These artists are people. This is their life.'" - here.