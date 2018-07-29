News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released (Week in Review)

.
David Bowie

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) David Bowie's social media team are streaming an unboxing video for "Loving The Alien (1983-1988)", the forthcoming box set that highlights the late musician's work throughout the 1980s.

Due October 12, the 11-CD or 15-LP package presents three studio albums from Bowie's most commercially-successful period - 1983's "Let's Dance", 1984's "Tonight" and 1987's "Never Let Me Down" - alongside a previously-unreleased 1983 live album, "Serious Moonlight", the vinyl debut of "Glass Spider (Live Montreal '87), the new remixes compilation "Dance", and the non-album/alternate version/b-sides and soundtrack music compilation "Re:Call 4."

The set also delivers a brand new production of 1987's "Never Let Me Down." Inspired by a 2008 remix of the track, "Time Will Crawl", the full album was re-recorded earlier this year by musicians who had played with Bowie, including guitarists Reeves Gabrels and David Torn.

The physical box set's accompanying book, 128 pages in the CD box and 84 in the vinyl set, will feature rarely seen and previously unpublished photos as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums from producers/engineers Nile Rodgers, Hugh Padgham, Mario McNulty and Justin Shirley-Smith. Watch the video and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

David Bowie Music and more

David Bowie T-shirts and Posters

More David Bowie News

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

