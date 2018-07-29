Mini Mansions Recruit Colin Hanks For Works Every Time EP (Week in Review)

Mini Mansions recruited Colin Hanks to create their humorous music video for their latest single "Works Every Time". The song is the title track from their forthcoming EP, which will be released on September 28th. . The band had this to say, "We knew we wanted to work with Colin Hanks again after his amazing performance in our Any Emotions video, and this time thought we would use his expertise behind the camera. He wisely chose Bob Baker's Marionette theatre, an LA institution and venue we had all visited as kids growing up in Los Angeles. Colin was able to seamlessly marry this song's message with the theater puppeteer's imagination and creativity. We have him to thank as he really pulled some strings to deliver this spectacle. Colin Hanks, Works Every Time." Colin Hanks adds, "I've always loved the fellas from Mini Mansions as well as their music so it was a bit of a no brainer to leap at the chance to work with them again, this time behind the camera," shares . "My fascination with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the artists that perform there seemed like an intriguing setting for a video. It's a special place in the heart of Los Angeles and I'm incredibly grateful to both the band and the theater for opportunity to bring them both together." Watch the video - here.



