Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

The band comments: "Whelp, here it is! "Do." This whole "surprise, nerd! New album!" experiment was extremely fun, and we're beyond appreciative of your patience and understanding. We agree with you - four years is way too long. We hope to fix that despite what Murph says!

"Do" is our first 100% independent, label-free release since 2003! Our production process is still completely internal, but this time all profits go straight to Psychostick. This is extremely huge for us and we can't thank you enough." Read more - here.