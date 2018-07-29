Richie Hawtin Announces Only American Close Show Of 2018

The British / Canadian artist will play an extended show at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner in New York City on Saturday, December 8 produced by OUTPOST Events.

Hawtin had this to say, "New York has been important to me since the early 1990s from the early Storm raves, record shopping at Sonic Groove, and meeting new friends like Joey Beltram and Sven Vath at New Music Seminar, to years of great times at different clubs and venues from Brooklyn to Manhattan. I'm looking forward to presenting Close at Avant Gardner, a show where I feel you get to see me at my best!" Check out a video - here.

