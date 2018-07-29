Say Hi Releases 'I Just Wanna Go Home' Video

Eric Elbogen, the band's only member, had this to say,"Behold! I have made a rock music video. Do you like dancing skeletons? Hair? Monochrome Wookie cousins? Wizard beards? Panda puppets? Monster puppets? Mid-century modern interiors? Cloned Erics? Anthemic guitars? Prince Valiant mop tops? Sea captains? Well then, I think this rock music video might be for you."

He added this about the new album, "A centaur named David Bowie came to me in a dream. 'I like the Werewolf Diskdrive record,' he said, 'but the world isn't quite ready for it.' He was talking about the experimental art project and sci-fi rap album that I'd introduced last year, following the retirement of Say Hi. The centaur looked and sounded like Bowie, so I was listening. 'The thing is,' he continued, 'the universe needs something different right now.' I could tell, before he even said it, that he was going to try to convince me to revive Say Hi. I stared pensively into the dream-state distance, contemplating the details necessary to make that revival happen. 'You certain about this?' I finally asked. 'Yep,' the magical creature declared, 'just be sure you call the new record Caterpillar Centipede, because it needs to worm its way into their hearts in whatever way possible." Watch the video - here.