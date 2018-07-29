Teen Music Star Sevi Ettinger Takes On Heavy Topic With New Single

"Why can't we just be the people we are? Why can't we just be the people we want to be? It's unfair, I feel like I am falling in the ocean, tasting the salty water."

Overcome with emotion, Sevi allowed the song to freely flow, recording it via an app on her phone. "Salty Water" is a reflection of the tears of the refugee children she is channeling in the song, as well as her own empathy. The song is the title track of Salty Water (Sevillana Records), her debut EP produced by Grammy Award-winning Jeff Bova, Phillip Jarrell, and Sevi Ettinger, mixed by Jeff Bova and mastered by Bernie Grundman. Check out the song - here.

