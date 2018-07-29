News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir (Week in Review)

.
Roger Daltrey

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Roger Daltrey of The Who will publish his long-awaited memoir, "Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story", in the U.K. on October 18 and in the US on October 23 via Blink Publishing.

The project explores the legendary rocker's 50-plus-year career with The Who while providing a glimpse into life in Britain during a time of societal changes from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Born in the heart of the Blitz in March 1944, Daltrey fought his way (literally) through school before being expelled at the age of 15 for a crime he did not commit; thanks to his draconian headmaster, Mr Kibblewhite, it could all have ended there.

Instead, the life of a factory worker by day and emerging singer by night awaited Daltrey; he would form a skiffle outfit called The Detours in 1959 - a group that would eventually see the addition of his grammar school mates John Entwistle and Pete Townshend - before the 1964 addition of Keith Moon and name changes to The High Numbers and, finally, The Who.

The outfit's first single, "I Can't Explan", was released in 1965, becoming a UK Top 10 hit ahead of their album debut, "My Generation", later in the same year. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Roger Daltrey News

